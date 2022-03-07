UrduPoint.com

Bomb Kills Two UN Peacekeepers In Mali

Muhammad Irfan Published March 07, 2022 | 07:51 PM

Bomb kills two UN peacekeepers in Mali

A roadside bomb killed two UN peacekeepers in central Mali on Monday as the Malian army reported a deadly clash with insurgents and France said it had killed a rebel leader

Bamako, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2022 ) :A roadside bomb killed two UN peacekeepers in central Mali on Monday as the Malian army reported a deadly clash with insurgents and France said it had killed a rebel leader.

"This morning, a supply convoy... struck an improvised explosive device north of Mopti," the spokesman for the UN's MINUSMA force, Olivier Salgado, said on Twitter.

Four other peacekeepers were wounded, he said.

