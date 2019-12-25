UrduPoint.com
Bomb Scare Forces Some 30,000 To Leave Buildings In Moscow, Suburbs On Tuesday - Official

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 25th December 2019 | 12:50 AM

Bomb Scare Forces Some 30,000 to Leave Buildings in Moscow, Suburbs on Tuesday - Official

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th December, 2019) A wave of fake bomb threats forced some 30,000 people to leave public buildings in Moscow and suburbs on Tuesday, a representative of the Moscow Region's emergency service told Sputnik.

"As of 9:00 p.m. [18:00 GMT], 49 buildings with mass human presence have received bomb alerts.

Over 25,000 people have been evacuated," the representative said.

Over 2,000 people were asked to leave five buildings in Moscow suburbs after they too were targeted for phony bomb threats, he added.

The string of bomb alerts has been disrupting life in Moscow and St. Petersburg for three weeks, with subways, rail stations, courts and schools being targeted. Over 1,500 people were evacuated in Moscow on Monday, including from two supermarket chains.

