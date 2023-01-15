UrduPoint.com

Bomb Squad Destroys Explosive Parts Of Rocket Debris Found In Moldova's North - Military

Umer Jamshaid Published January 15, 2023 | 07:00 PM

Bomb Squad Destroys Explosive Parts of Rocket Debris Found in Moldova's North - Military

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2023) A Moldovan bomb squad has destroyed the explosive parts of the missile debris that was found in the country's north, performing a controlled explosion on the site, Moldova's defense ministry said on Sunday.

On Saturday, the Moldovan Ministry of Internal Affairs said that border police found rocket debris in the village of Larga, in Briceni county, near the Ukrainian border. Moldovan media reported that the incident occurred relatively close to the town of Edinet, where Moldovan President Maia Sandu was on a working visit at the time.

"A bomb squad from the Codru Battalion of the national army, together with interior ministry experts, has performed a controlled explosion. The operation was conducted in maximum security," the defense ministry said, adding that the specialists from both ministries continue searching the area.

This is the third case of missile debris falling in Moldova since the start of hostilities in Ukraine last February.

The defense ministry said that the national surveillance structures had not registered violations of Moldovan airspace despite finding missile fragments.

