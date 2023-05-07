NIZHNY NOVGOROD (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2023) A bomb squad has been deployed near the village of Pionerskii in Russia's Nizhny Novgorod Region, where a car of Russian writer and politician Zakhar Prilepin was blown up, the National Guard of Russia, the country's internal military force, told Sputnik.

"Bomb technicians ... of the Russian National Guard in the Nizhny Novgorod region are examining the scene for explosive objects and substances," the national guard said.

On Saturday, Prilepin's car was blown up on a highway in Russia's Nizhny Novgorod Region. The driver was killed while Prilepin, the co-chairman of the political party A Just Russia ” For Truth, was injured.

The Russian Investigative Committee said that Alexander Permyakov, the suspect in the assassination attempt on Prilepin, admitted during interrogation that he had acted on the instructions of the Ukrainian special services, having planted an explosive device along the car's path.

The Ukrainian special service told Ukrainian media on Saturday that it could neither confirm nor deny its involvement in the terrorist attack on Prilepin.

Nizhny Novgorod Region Governor Gleb Nikitin said on Telegram late on Saturday that Prilepin had undergone successful surgery, following the attack.