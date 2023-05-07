UrduPoint.com

Bomb Squad Working At Site Of Prilepin's Car Explosion In Russia's Nizhny Novgorod Region

Umer Jamshaid Published May 07, 2023 | 07:40 PM

Bomb Squad Working at Site of Prilepin's Car Explosion in Russia's Nizhny Novgorod Region

NIZHNY NOVGOROD (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2023) A bomb squad has been deployed near the village of Pionerskii in Russia's Nizhny Novgorod Region, where a car of Russian writer and politician Zakhar Prilepin was blown up, the National Guard of Russia, the country's internal military force, told Sputnik.

"Bomb technicians ... of the Russian National Guard in the Nizhny Novgorod region are examining the scene for explosive objects and substances," the national guard said.

On Saturday, Prilepin's car was blown up on a highway in Russia's Nizhny Novgorod Region. The driver was killed while Prilepin, the co-chairman of the political party A Just Russia ” For Truth, was injured.

The Russian Investigative Committee said that Alexander Permyakov, the suspect in the assassination attempt on Prilepin, admitted during interrogation that he had acted on the instructions of the Ukrainian special services, having planted an explosive device along the car's path.

The Ukrainian special service told Ukrainian media on Saturday that it could neither confirm nor deny its involvement in the terrorist attack on Prilepin.

Nizhny Novgorod Region Governor Gleb Nikitin said on Telegram late on Saturday that Prilepin had undergone successful surgery, following the attack.

Related Topics

Injured Attack Terrorist Governor Russia Driver Car Nizhny Novgorod Media

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 May 2023

10 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 7th May 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 7th May 2023

10 hours ago
 Russia blames US for attack on pro-Kremlin writer

Russia blames US for attack on pro-Kremlin writer

20 hours ago
 Salt hits 87 as Delhi rout Bangalore and ruin Kohl ..

Salt hits 87 as Delhi rout Bangalore and ruin Kohli homecoming in IPL

20 hours ago
 UK police defend tactics after anti-monarchists ar ..

UK police defend tactics after anti-monarchists arrested before coronation

20 hours ago
 Manchester City extends PL lead, Chelsea and Totte ..

Manchester City extends PL lead, Chelsea and Tottenham back to winning ways

20 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.