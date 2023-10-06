Open Menu

Bomb Threat Sparks Security Alert At 42 Philippine Airports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 06, 2023 | 06:24 PM

Bomb threat sparks security alert at 42 Philippine airports

Security patrols and sniffer dogs were deployed at dozens of Philippine airports Friday after the aviation regulator received a bomb threat against commercial planes

Manila, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2023) Security patrols and sniffer dogs were deployed at dozens of Philippine airports Friday after the aviation regulator received a bomb threat against commercial planes.

The Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines said it was investigating the threat received via email on Wednesday warning that aircraft at Manila airport and four others would "explode".

The regulator said in a statement Friday that 42 commercial airports "are on heightened alert" and that "immediate enhanced security measures are being implemented across all airports".

Eric Apolonio, spokesman for the aviation authority, told AFP that no flights were disrupted and "no bombs have been found".

The Manila airport authority said Friday that "foot and mobile patrols are in place and K9 units are doing the rounds of the terminals as added measures to its already established day-to-day protocols".

The Manila airport measures were also being implemented at the other airports, Apolonio told AFP.

He said the threat was the second at a Philippine airport since Monday when a Manila-bound flight aborted takeoff at Bicol airport after the pilot discovered a scrap of paper in the plane's toilet with the word "BOMB??" written on it.

All 133 passengers were ordered off the plane to undergo security checks, while an incoming flight was sent back to Manila as Bicol airport authorities closed the runway and suspended flight operations, Apolonio said.

The authorities later concluded it was a "joke" and the plane was allowed to take off nearly four hours later, he said.

Apolonio would not comment on whether the authorities suspected the Monday and Wednesday threats were related.

Related Topics

Mobile Alert Manila Philippines All Airport

Recent Stories

Nawaz Sharif still experiences some residual angin ..

Nawaz Sharif still experiences some residual anginal symptoms: Report

24 seconds ago
 50 sewerage connections disconnected

50 sewerage connections disconnected

1 minute ago
 Construction stopped over building bylaws violatio ..

Construction stopped over building bylaws violations

1 minute ago
 Commissioner directs for effective utilization of ..

Commissioner directs for effective utilization of resources in Kohistan

1 minute ago
 25 players for Basketball championship announced

25 players for Basketball championship announced

1 minute ago
 BRICS expansion allows Ethiopia to deepen economic ..

BRICS expansion allows Ethiopia to deepen economic cooperation with emerging mar ..

5 minutes ago
Islamabad DC leads efforts to combat dengue threat

Islamabad DC leads efforts to combat dengue threat

5 minutes ago
 Young lawyers need to be trained for high professi ..

Young lawyers need to be trained for high professional standards: Law Minister

5 minutes ago
 Implementation of business-friendly policies imper ..

Implementation of business-friendly policies imperative for business, industrial ..

3 minutes ago
 946,028 kids administered anti-polio drops

946,028 kids administered anti-polio drops

3 minutes ago
 Advisor to CM calls for action against illegal Min ..

Advisor to CM calls for action against illegal Mining

3 minutes ago
 Experts for credible scientific evidence to materi ..

Experts for credible scientific evidence to materialize Pakistan's loss & damage ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World