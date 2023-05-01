UrduPoint.com

Bomb Wrecks Train In Western Russia

Umer Jamshaid Published May 01, 2023 | 07:07 PM

Bomb Wrecks Train in Western Russia

A bomb caused a freight train to veer off track in the western Russian region of Bryansk on Monday, the Russian Railways company said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st May, 2023) A bomb caused a freight train to veer off track in the western Russian region of Bryansk on Monday, the Russian Railways company said.

"A locomotive and seven cars of a freight train went off the rails in Bryansk Oblast due to tampering with railroad operations. Train traffic between Unecha and Rassukha has been halted," the statement read.

No one was injured in the crash.

Bryansk Governor Alexander Bogomaz said the explosive device was planted on the tracks in the western Unechsky district, close to the Ukrainian border.

An official at the regional administration told Sputnik that the crashed train was transporting fuel and construction materials. Firefighters were sent to put out the fire.

Later in the day, the governor said that train traffic in the area would be resumed by Tuesday morning.

"Thanks to the coordinated and qualified actions by rescuers, the fire was isolated ... Train traffic in the direction of Unecha will be resumed by morning," Bogomaz stated.

Additional buses will be provided to temporarily replace canceled trains in the affected area.

Related Topics

Injured Fire Governor Russia Company Traffic Bryansk Border

Recent Stories

Death Toll From Clashes in Sudan Rises to 436, Ove ..

Death Toll From Clashes in Sudan Rises to 436, Over 2,175 Civilians Injured - Do ..

2 minutes ago
 Wapda Hydro Union stages rally on 'Int'l Labour Da ..

Wapda Hydro Union stages rally on 'Int'l Labour Day"

2 minutes ago
 Wapda Hydro Union Hazara announces suspension of e ..

Wapda Hydro Union Hazara announces suspension of electricity bills

2 minutes ago
 French mass in May 1 show of anger against Macron ..

French mass in May 1 show of anger against Macron pension reform

2 minutes ago
 QWP, labour unions organize separate rallies, walk ..

QWP, labour unions organize separate rallies, walks to mark Int'l Labour Day

2 minutes ago
 80 illegal colonies sealed in four months

80 illegal colonies sealed in four months

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.