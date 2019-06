Canadian manufacturer Bombardier announced Tuesday the sale of its CRJ Series regional jet program to Japan's Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) for US$550 million, effectively exiting the aircraft sector

Montreal, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 25th Jun, 2019 ) :Canadian manufacturer Bombardier announced Tuesday the sale of its CRJ Series regional jet program to Japan 's Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) for US$550 million , effectively exiting the aircraft sector.

The deal with Mitsubishi, which has been seeking to break into aviation, comes after Bombardier recently sold a majority stake in its new medium-range jetliners to Airbus.

The sale is expected to close by the end of 2020.