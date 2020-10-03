Bombing Attack in Afghan Province of Nangarhar Leaves 13 Killed, 30 Injured - Government

At least 13 people were killed and another 30 injured as a result of a bombing attack in the Shinwar district of the Nangarhar province in eastern Afghanistan, according to Nangarhar Governor spokesman Attaullah Khogyani

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd October, 2020) At least 13 people were killed and another 30 injured as a result of a bombing attack in the Shinwar district of the Nangarhar province in eastern Afghanistan, according to Nangarhar Governor spokesman Attaullah Khogyani.

The official said that a car bomb detonated at 12.20 p.m. (07:50 GMT) as the militants tried to enter a local police station.

Meanwhile, a source told Sputnik that a suicide bomber attacked a local branch of Kabul Bank in the Ghani Khel district of Nangarhar, injuring at least 25 people.

No militant group has yet commented on the incident.