'Bombing' Hits Iraq Military Base: Security Sources
Faizan Hashmi Published April 20, 2024 | 10:40 AM
Baghdad, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2024) A "bombing" overnight Friday hit a military base in central Iraq housing army troops and pro-Iranian paramilitaries, two security sources said.
The explosion hit the Calso base, where former pro-Iranian paramilitary group Hashed al-Shaabi -- now integrated into the regular army -- is stationed, according to an interior ministry source and a military official.
The ministry of interior official said the attack had killed one person and wounded eight others, while the military source reported three Iraqi military personnel had been wounded.
In a statement, Hashed al-Shaabi confirmed the attack had inflicted material losses and casualties, without specifying the number of wounded.
Responding to questions from AFP, the sources would not identify who was responsible for the attack, or say whether it had been a drone strike.
"The explosion hit equipment, weapons and vehicles," said the ministry source.
There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack.
"There were explosions in the warehouses storing equipment," said the military official, who spoke on condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the subject. "A fire is still raging and the search for the injured is continuing."
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 April 2024
Tennis: ATP Barcelona Open results - 1st update
Swiatek's perfect 10 in Stuttgart as Vondrousova stuns Sabalenka
Arandu's roads closed due to flooding
Oil tanker catches fire in Islamabad’s Blue Area
Pakistan committed to ensure safety of foreign nationals: FO
Tennis: WTA Stuttgart results - 1st update
Four passengers injured as train hit an empty vehicle
Over- speeding bus crushed to death two bike riders
Turkey's Freedom Flotilla ready to set sail for Gaza
French teen dies from heart failure after knife attack near school
More Stories From World
-
Pogacar aims to halt Van der Poel's bid to emulate Merckx 1975 record1 minute ago
-
Heat and Pelicans overcome key absences to take final playoff spots11 minutes ago
-
India pushes Maoist rebel strongholds on road to democracy11 minutes ago
-
Verstappen wins Chinese Grand Prix sprint race21 minutes ago
-
Second Ecuadoran mayor killed ahead of anti-crime referendum: police41 minutes ago
-
Togo lawmakers approve contested political reform41 minutes ago
-
Verstappen blasts past Hamilton to win Chinese GP sprint41 minutes ago
-
Taylor Swift, tortured poet, exorcises demons with new double album41 minutes ago
-
In historic election, Volkswagen workers in Tennessee vote to unionize51 minutes ago
-
US agrees to pull troops from key drone host Niger: officials1 hour ago
-
US agrees to pull troops from key drone host Niger: officials1 hour ago
-
Like a bad movie: Argentina's culture industry agonizes under Milei1 hour ago