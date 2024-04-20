Open Menu

'Bombing' Hits Iraq Military Base: Security Sources

Faizan Hashmi Published April 20, 2024 | 10:40 AM

Baghdad, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2024) A "bombing" overnight Friday hit a military base in central Iraq housing army troops and pro-Iranian paramilitaries, two security sources said.

The explosion hit the Calso base, where former pro-Iranian paramilitary group Hashed al-Shaabi -- now integrated into the regular army -- is stationed, according to an interior ministry source and a military official.

The ministry of interior official said the attack had killed one person and wounded eight others, while the military source reported three Iraqi military personnel had been wounded.

In a statement, Hashed al-Shaabi confirmed the attack had inflicted material losses and casualties, without specifying the number of wounded.

Responding to questions from AFP, the sources would not identify who was responsible for the attack, or say whether it had been a drone strike.

"The explosion hit equipment, weapons and vehicles," said the ministry source.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack.

"There were explosions in the warehouses storing equipment," said the military official, who spoke on condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the subject. "A fire is still raging and the search for the injured is continuing."

