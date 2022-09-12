Bombing Kills 3 Children In Syrian Camp - Reports
Umer Jamshaid Published September 12, 2022 | 09:13 PM
A bike bomb went off on Monday at a camp for displaced civilians in northeastern Syria, killing three children and injuring several others, state Syrian news agency Sana reported
The booby-trapped bike was parked outside tents in the camp near the town of Tweina in Hasakah countryside, Sana quoted a source as saying.
The camp is run by US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces. It is hosting Syrians who fled homes in the city of Ras al-Ayn following a Turkish offensive in 2019.