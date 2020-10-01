UrduPoint.com
Bombing Rocks Military Gathering In Mogadishu, 2 Intelligence Officers Killed - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 27 seconds ago Thu 01st October 2020 | 03:14 PM

Bombing Rocks Military Gathering in Mogadishu, 2 Intelligence Officers Killed - Reports

A bomb went off at a military gathering in the Somalian capital of Mogadishu on Thursday, leaving at least two intelligence officers killed and others injured, Somali Guardian reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2020) A bomb went off at a military gathering in the Somalian capital of Mogadishu on Thursday, leaving at least two intelligence officers killed and others injured, Somali Guardian reported.

According to the newspaper, the suicide attack took place at a National Intelligence and Security Agency gathering in Hawle Wadag district.

The area has been cordoned off.

More Stories From World

