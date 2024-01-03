Open Menu

Bombs Kill 73 At Iran Commemorations For Slain General: State Media

Sumaira FH Published January 03, 2024 | 07:25 PM

Bombs kill 73 at Iran commemorations for slain general: state media

At least 73 people were killed in Iran Wednesday as two bombs in quick succession struck a crowd commemorating slain general Qasem Soleimani on the anniversary of his killing, state media reported

Tehran, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2024) At least 73 people were killed in Iran Wednesday as two bombs in quick succession struck a crowd commemorating slain general Qasem Soleimani on the anniversary of his killing, state media reported.

The blasts, which state television called a "terrorist attack", came with tensions running high in the middle East a day after Hamas number two Saleh al-Aruri -- an Iran ally -- was killed in a Beirut drone strike which Lebanese officials blamed on Israel.

The blasts stuck near the Saheb al-Zaman Mosque in Kerman, Soleimani's southern hometown where he is buried, as supporters gathered to mark the fourth anniversary of his death in a US drone strike just outside Baghdad airport.

Kerman's deputy governor said the explosions were a "terrorist attack".

At least 170 people were also wounded in the bombings, state media said.

Iran's Tasnim news agency, quoting informed sources, said "two bags carrying bombs went off" at the site.

"The perpetrators ... of this incident apparently detonated the bombs by remote control," Tasnim added.

The ISNA news agency quoted Kerman mayor Saeed Tabrizi as saying the bombs exploded 10 minutes apart.

Online footage showed crowds scrambling to flee as security personnel cordoned off the area.

Images on state television showed several ambulances and rescue personnel in the area.

Soleimani headed the Quds Force, an arm of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps.

Declared a "living martyr" by Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei while still alive, Soleimani was widely regarded as a hero for his role in defeating the Islamic State group in both Iraq and Syria.

On days after his death in 2020 and leading up to his funeral in Kerman, millions turned out to mourn in a show of national unity.

Related Topics

Drone Attack Terrorist Governor Syria Israel Iran Iraq Isna Kerman Baghdad Beirut Middle East SITE 2020 Mosque Media TV Allied Rental Modarba Unity Foods Limited Million Airport Qasem Soleimani

Recent Stories

RPO visits RCCI, assure measures to eradicate crim ..

RPO visits RCCI, assure measures to eradicate crime

9 minutes ago
 Sindh launches maternal and child welfare program

Sindh launches maternal and child welfare program

23 seconds ago
 Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman saddened ..

Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman saddened by Sartaj Aziz death

9 minutes ago
 Australian HC visit UAF, discusses areas of mutual ..

Australian HC visit UAF, discusses areas of mutual cooperation

19 minutes ago
 32 fertilizers dealers arrested, Rs 5.6 million fi ..

32 fertilizers dealers arrested, Rs 5.6 million fine imposed during month long c ..

19 minutes ago
 FM Jilani, Rwandan defence chief discuss strengthe ..

FM Jilani, Rwandan defence chief discuss strengthening bilateral ties

19 minutes ago
PEF disburses Rs 2.6bn to 7,000 partners

PEF disburses Rs 2.6bn to 7,000 partners

24 minutes ago
 AKF distributes ration among 200 destitute familie ..

AKF distributes ration among 200 destitute families

19 minutes ago
 Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) g ..

Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) grieved at Sartaj Aziz death

13 minutes ago
 FCCI welcomes success of UBG in FPCCI polls

FCCI welcomes success of UBG in FPCCI polls

13 minutes ago
 Safe city controlling crime in federal capital: Sp ..

Safe city controlling crime in federal capital: Spokesperson

13 minutes ago
 Pakistan T20I squad members are set to depart late ..

Pakistan T20I squad members are set to depart later Wednesday night

25 minutes ago

More Stories From World