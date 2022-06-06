Bon Jovi Founding Member Alec John Such Passes Away - Band

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th June, 2022) American musician, Bon Jovi founding member and bassist Alec John Such has died at the age of 70, the band said.

"We are heartbroken to hear the news of the passing of our dear friend Alec John Such.

He was an original," Bon Jovi said in a statement on social media on Sunday, adding that as "a founding member of Bon Jovi, Alec was integral to the formation of the band."

Alec John Such was the New Jersey rock band's bassist from 1983 to 1994.

Bon Jovi did not disclose the details of how or when the musician passed away.