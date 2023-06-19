Bonfire Ban Imposed in Most of Denmark Due to Drought - Emergency Management Agency

The Danish Emergency Management Agency (DEMA) has imposed a ban on bonfires in most of the country amid more than three weeks of drought, DEMA director for eastern Denmark Rasmus Storgaard said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2023) The Danish Emergency Management Agency (DEMA) has imposed a ban on bonfires in most of the country amid more than three weeks of drought, DEMA director for eastern Denmark Rasmus Storgaard said on Monday.

"Restrictions on campfires have been imposed throughout Jutland, on the island of Funen, in the western and northwestern parts of Zealand, as well as in Tisvilde Hegn, Helsingor Municipality and on Bornholm," Storgaard was quoted as saying by Danish radio DR, adding that "Many fires simultaneously will increase the risk of uncontrolled fires."

The ban applies "to all types of bonfires that are lit on Midsummer's Eve from the morning of June 23 to the morning of June 24," Sorgaard said, without specifying how long the restrictions will remain in place.

Danish broadcaster TV2 reported that it had not been raining for more than three weeks in Denmark, which made the soil dry and, therefore, flammable.