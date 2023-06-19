UrduPoint.com

Bonfire Ban Imposed In Most Of Denmark Due To Drought - Emergency Management Agency

Sumaira FH Published June 19, 2023 | 08:11 PM

Bonfire Ban Imposed in Most of Denmark Due to Drought - Emergency Management Agency

The Danish Emergency Management Agency (DEMA) has imposed a ban on bonfires in most of the country amid more than three weeks of drought, DEMA director for eastern Denmark Rasmus Storgaard said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2023) The Danish Emergency Management Agency (DEMA) has imposed a ban on bonfires in most of the country amid more than three weeks of drought, DEMA director for eastern Denmark Rasmus Storgaard said on Monday.

"Restrictions on campfires have been imposed throughout Jutland, on the island of Funen, in the western and northwestern parts of Zealand, as well as in Tisvilde Hegn, Helsingor Municipality and on Bornholm," Storgaard was quoted as saying by Danish radio DR, adding that "Many fires simultaneously will increase the risk of uncontrolled fires."

The ban applies "to all types of bonfires that are lit on Midsummer's Eve from the morning of June 23 to the morning of June 24," Sorgaard said, without specifying how long the restrictions will remain in place.

Danish broadcaster TV2 reported that it had not been raining for more than three weeks in Denmark, which made the soil dry and, therefore, flammable.

Related Topics

Drought Denmark June All From

Recent Stories

Moldovan Opposition Party Sor Vows to Challenge To ..

Moldovan Opposition Party Sor Vows to Challenge Top Court Ban

1 minute ago
 Balochistan govt allocates land for setting up of ..

Balochistan govt allocates land for setting up of NIFS: Dr. Rubaba says

9 minutes ago
 Nation mourns loss of precious lives in Greece fer ..

Nation mourns loss of precious lives in Greece ferry disaster

9 minutes ago
 Serbs Taking Part in Mass Protest March in Norther ..

Serbs Taking Part in Mass Protest March in Northern Kosovo - Reports

8 minutes ago
 Canada Sanctions Seven Iranian Judges Over Alleged ..

Canada Sanctions Seven Iranian Judges Over Alleged Human Rights Abuses - Global ..

8 minutes ago
 Israeli Defense Ministry Denies Reports About Deli ..

Israeli Defense Ministry Denies Reports About Delivery of Merkava Tanks to Ukrai ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.