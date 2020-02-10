Bong Joon-ho Wins Best Director Oscar for 'Parasite'

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2020) South Korean director Bong Joon-ho has won the best director Oscar for his Parasite movie.

Other nominees included Sam Mendes for 1917, Quentin Tarantino for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Martin Scorsese for The Irishman, and Todd Phillips for Joker.

The 92nd academy Awards ceremony is currently being held at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.