Bonn Conference on Climate Change Begins Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2019) Government officials will meet in the western German city of Bonn on Monday for a climate change conference that will take stock of progress on the landmark 2015 Paris deal.

The Bonn Climate Change Conference (SB50) will run through June 27. It will host a wide range of events that will look into how to reach carbon neutrality by 2050.

Almost 200 nations signed off on the deal in 2016 calling them to take steps to keep the average global temperature from rising and cut greenhouse gas emissions in the coming decade.

This week, they will assess progress made ahead of the first milestone in 2020. The gathering will take place against the backdrop of the recent deadly storms in Africa and one of the longest heatwaves on record in Asia.