Bono, Messi, Soros get Presidential Medal of Freedom from Biden

Muhammad Irfan Published January 04, 2025 | 03:40 PM

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2025) Joe Biden on Saturday will award the Presidential Medal of Freedom to 19 honorees, bestowing the highest civilian honor in the United States to entertainers, sports stars, politicians and diplomats.

Among those to receive honors from the outgoing US president are singer and activist Bono, basketball legend Earvin "Magic" Johnson, longtime fashion editor Anna Wintour, soccer superstar Lionel Messi, actors Denzel Washington and Michael J. Fox, and fashion designer Ralph Lauren.

The honorees "are great leaders because they are good people who have made extraordinary contributions to their country and the world," the White House said in a statement.

Others honored in this year's crop are chef Jose Andres, founder of the World Central Kitchen NGO, and primate researcher Jane Goodall, a leading environmentalist voice.

Some of the recipients selected by the 82-year-old Democrat have a more political profile, such as billionaire financier and left-wing philanthropist George Soros -- a boogeyman of sorts for Republicans -- and Hillary Clinton, the former first lady, senator and US secretary of state who unsuccessfully ran against Donald Trump for the presidency in 2016.

Soros was honored because he "has supported organizations, and projects across the world that strengthen democracy, human rights, education and social justice," according to a White House statement.

Clinton, meanwhile, "made history many times over decades in public service," including being the first woman nominated by a major party for a US presidential election.

