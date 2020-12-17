UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Boogaloo Bois Gang Member Pleads Guilty To Aiding Hamas - US Justice Dept.

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 17th December 2020 | 03:50 AM

Boogaloo Bois Gang Member Pleads Guilty to Aiding Hamas - US Justice Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2020) A member of the Boogaloo Bois movement in the United States has pleaded guilty to providing material support and weapons to Hamas, the Islamic Resistance Movement said in a press release.

"US Attorney Erica MacDonald and National Security Division Assistant Attorney General John Demers today announced the guilty plea of Benjamin Ryan Teeter, 22, to conspiracy to provide material support and resources, namely property, services and weapons, to Hamas, a designated foreign terrorist organization," the release said on Wednesday.

The Justice Department said Teeter pleaded guilty before Judge Michael Davis in the US District Court in Minneapolis, Minnesota, and will be sentenced at a later time.

"The defendant was a self-described member of the Boogaloo Bois whose extremist ideologies had moved into the realm of violent action," the release said.

The Boogaloo Bois are a loosely-connected group of individuals who espouse violent anti-government sentiments. The term "Boogaloo" itself references a second civil war in the United States and is associated with violent uprisings against the government, according to the Justice Department.

Related Topics

Terrorist Minneapolis United States Government Court

Recent Stories

Etihad Airways wins big at aviation business award ..

4 hours ago

UK PM: Christmas COVID-19 relaxations will go ahea ..

4 hours ago

Armenian opposition calls for nationwide strike

4 hours ago

New German IT law raises hurdles for Huawei

4 hours ago

Canadian will join Moon mission for first time in ..

4 hours ago

Abu Dhabi supports efforts to adopt renewable ener ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.