Boogaloo Bois Gang Member Pleads Guilty to Aiding Hamas - US Justice Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2020) A member of the Boogaloo Bois movement in the United States has pleaded guilty to providing material support and weapons to Hamas, the Islamic Resistance Movement said in a press release.

"US Attorney Erica MacDonald and National Security Division Assistant Attorney General John Demers today announced the guilty plea of Benjamin Ryan Teeter, 22, to conspiracy to provide material support and resources, namely property, services and weapons, to Hamas, a designated foreign terrorist organization," the release said on Wednesday.

The Justice Department said Teeter pleaded guilty before Judge Michael Davis in the US District Court in Minneapolis, Minnesota, and will be sentenced at a later time.

"The defendant was a self-described member of the Boogaloo Bois whose extremist ideologies had moved into the realm of violent action," the release said.

The Boogaloo Bois are a loosely-connected group of individuals who espouse violent anti-government sentiments. The term "Boogaloo" itself references a second civil war in the United States and is associated with violent uprisings against the government, according to the Justice Department.