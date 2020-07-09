UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Boohoo Shares Slump Over 'sweatshop' Claims

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Thu 09th July 2020 | 12:36 AM

Boohoo shares slump over 'sweatshop' claims

Shares in British clothing group Boohoo plunged further on Wednesday, as investors turned their backs on the company after accusations of worker exploitation during the coronavirus outbreak

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2020 ) :Shares in British clothing group Boohoo plunged further on Wednesday, as investors turned their backs on the company after accusations of worker exploitation during the coronavirus outbreak.

Shares fell almost 15 percent, meaning the retailer's value has fallen more than 40 percent since the start of the week.

"The turnaround is quite spectacular," said Russ Mold, an analyst at brokers AJ Bell. "A few weeks ago, everyone saluted Boohoo for having managed to develop during the pandemic." Boohoo had been seen as a success story with its ownership of high-profile brands including Pretty Little Thing and Nasty Gal.

In June, it agreed to buy the online businesses of Oasis and Warehouse.

But its image has taken a battering in the last few weeks following the government's decision to impose a local lockdown in Leicester because of concerns about a spike in virus cases.

Leicester, in central England, was the first UK city to face localised restrictions and fingers were pointed at its textile factories, which operated normally at the height of the pandemic.

Labour Behind the Label, which campaigns for the rights of textile workers, claimed that some worked at full capacity throughout the crisis, despite difficulties enforcing social distancing.

The report alleged that textile workers -- many of them from minority ethnic groups -- were pressured into working, and in one case when a staff member had tested positive for the virus.

It said allegations of abuse about clothing companies in the city's sweatshops had existed for years, but had been pushed to the fore by coronavirus.

Related Topics

Minority Company Buy Leicester United Kingdom June Textile From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

EAD joins forces with National Aquarium for rehabi ..

1 hour ago

K9 police dogs detect COVID-19

2 hours ago

MoI discusses ways to enhance cooperation with Sin ..

2 hours ago

Health Ministry conducts more than 51,000 addition ..

2 hours ago

Saudi Arabia reports 3,036 new coronavirus cases, ..

3 hours ago

Afghan Forces Kill 20 Taliban Members in Retaliato ..

5 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.