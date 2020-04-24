UrduPoint.com
Book About Finnish Prisoners Of Soviet Gulag Camps To Be Printed In Russian - Publisher

Fri 24th April 2020 | 09:56 PM

A non-fiction book, "The Road of Bones," by Ville Ropponen and Ville-Juhani Sutinen, about Finnish prisoners of the Gulag, the Soviet network of forced-labor camps, will now be available for Russian-language readers, the Like Kustannus publishing company told Sputnik

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2020) A non-fiction book, "The Road of Bones," by Ville Ropponen and Ville-Juhani Sutinen, about Finnish prisoners of the Gulag, the Soviet network of forced-labor camps, will now be available for Russian-language readers, the Like Kustannus publishing company told Sputnik.

The book, published in Finland in July, narrates the physical and spiritual legacy of the Gulag system and is considered to be Finland's largest study on the matter. According to estimates given in the book, about 30,000 Finns and people with Finnish roots died in political repression in the Soviet Union during the era of Joseph Stalin.

"The book is translated into Russian by Yevgeny Bogdanov and will be printed by Eksmo publishing house," a representative of Like Kustannus said.

After the book was released in Finland, the country's prime minister instructed the National Archives to look into the possibility of studying the history of Finns who lived in the Soviet Union from 1917 to 1953. This initiative was also supported by President Sauli Niinisto.

