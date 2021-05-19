Book About War Crimes Committed by International Coalition in Syria Presented in Moscow

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2021) A book about war crimes allegedly committed by the US-led international coalition in Syria has been presented in Moscow by Foundation for the Study of Democracy Director Maxim Grigoriev and the head of Russia's parliamentary group for relations with the Arab republic, Dmitry Sablin.

According to Grigoriev, the book is based on the testimony of more than 200 Syrian citizens, whose identities have been disclosed.

"Each of these people turned to us ... with a request to use these materials and, among other things, to use these official testimonies for any criminal, any legal proceedings in national or international courts," Grigoriev said at a press conference at the Rossiya Segodnya international news agency.

Sablin, on his part, noted that he and Grigoriev had promised Syrian President Bashar Assad back in 2016 that they would publish such a book.

The US-led coalition of more than 60 nations has been carrying out airstrikes and other operations against the Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia) in Syria since September 2014. The US military is stationed in the provinces of Hasakah and Deir ez-Zor without consent from Damascus, controlling the territories with the largest oil and gas fields.

The Syrian authorities have repeatedly stated that the US presence in the country violates the country's sovereignty and international law and is aimed at gaining access to the fields.