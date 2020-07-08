Book by Trump Niece Depicts US President as Dangerous 'Narcissist' - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2020) President Donald Trump, who once depicted himself as a "very stable genius," is instead an emotionally damaged narcissist suffering from psychological destruction of an abusive father, niece Mary Trump charges in a new book reported by NBC news.

Trump's pathologies are so complex and his behaviors so often inexplicable that coming up with an accurate and comprehensive diagnosis would require a full battery of psychological and neuropsychological tests that he will never sit for, Mary Trump writes in her book "Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World's Most Dangerous Man," according to a copy obtained by the media outlet on Tuesday.

Mary Trump paints Donald Trump's father Fred as emotionally abusive and says he caused lasting damage to both her father, Fred Trump Jr.

, and to the future president, his younger brother.

Donald Trump, who cheated his way through school by having others complete homework assignments, escaped the same fate as Fred Trump Jr. because his personality served his father's purpose, the book says.

That is what sociopaths do: They co-opt others and use them toward their own ends - ruthlessly and efficiently, with no tolerance for dissent or resistance, the book claims.

Mary Trump's psychological portrait of her uncle presents a picture sharply at odds with the president's own analysis of his personality.

In one of his most memorable tweets, the elder Trump in 2018 described himself as a very stable genius.

The president's brother, Robert, unsuccessfully sued in an attempt to block the book's publication, the report said.