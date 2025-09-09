Open Menu

Book “Jammu & Kashmir: The Forgotten Narrative” Launched In Brussels

Umer Jamshaid Published September 09, 2025 | 09:00 PM

Book “Jammu & Kashmir: The Forgotten Narrative” launched in Brussels

BRUSSELS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2025) A large gathering of parliamentarians, journalists, lawyers, and Kashmiri community representatives on Tuesday attended the launch ceremony of a new book, “Jammu & Kashmir: The Forgotten Narrative”, authored by Chaudhry Saud Sultan, son of Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry.

Speaking at the ceremony, Chaudhry Saud Sultan said the book was a research-based effort to project the authentic and unaltered perspective of the Kashmir conflict at the global level. “Through historical references and international law, this work aims to bring the truth before the world and counter false narratives,” he remarked.

The book, comprising eleven chapters and nearly 250 pages, challenges India’s arguments presented at the United Nations in 1947 and places them in historical context with supporting references.

The concluding sections compare the freedoms and governance structures in Azad Kashmir with the conditions prevailing in Indian-administered Kashmir.

Chaudhry Naseer Ahmed hosted the event, which was attended by several prominent figures, including former Member of the European Parliament Dr. Sajjad Haider Karim, German MEP Michael Gahler, and Swedish MEP Yuhanna.

The speakers commended the author for shedding light on the complexities of the Kashmir issue and providing readers with a deeper understanding of its dimensions.

Recent Stories

Asia Cup 2025: Afghanistan elects to bat first aga ..

Asia Cup 2025: Afghanistan elects to bat first against Hong Kong in opener match

1 hour ago
 BOP Launches Industry’s First Digital Business L ..

BOP Launches Industry’s First Digital Business Loan Solution: “BOP SME Digit ..

4 hours ago
 Afghanistan, Hong Kong face off in Asia Cup 2025 o ..

Afghanistan, Hong Kong face off in Asia Cup 2025 opener today

6 hours ago
 ACC Chief Naqvi unveils Asia Cup 2025 trophy in UA ..

ACC Chief Naqvi unveils Asia Cup 2025 trophy in UAE

7 hours ago
 Govt plans electricity bill relief for flood-hit a ..

Govt plans electricity bill relief for flood-hit areas

8 hours ago
 Villages submerged as Sutlej overflow triggers bre ..

Villages submerged as Sutlej overflow triggers breaches in Muzaffargarh

8 hours ago
Spain announces sanctions on Israel over Gaza war

Spain announces sanctions on Israel over Gaza war

9 hours ago
 Faheem Saigal vows to support trade, industry as L ..

Faheem Saigal vows to support trade, industry as LCCI new president

10 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 September 2025

12 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 September 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 September 2025

12 hours ago
 WAPDA Chairman, WB Country Director discuss finan ..

WAPDA Chairman, WB Country Director discuss financial matters of Dasu, Tarbela ..

21 hours ago
 10 development schemes worth Rs. 11.77b approved

10 development schemes worth Rs. 11.77b approved

21 hours ago

More Stories From World