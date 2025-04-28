Open Menu

Book Launching Event Organized At The Embassy Of Pakistan, Abu Dhabi

Ijaz Ahmad Published April 28, 2025 | 11:56 PM

Abu Dhabi: (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28 April, 2025)
The Embassy of Pakistan, Abu Dhabi organized an event, launching the book titled “Home#itscomplicated” at its premises on 27 April 2025.

Several literary personalities, diplomats and prominent members of Pakistani community participated in the event. Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi was also in attendance. The panelists included Zain Saeed, Amber Zaffar Khan and Saba Karim Khan while Khurram Koraishy moderated the event.


The book which is collection of essays by famous Pakistani writers, thinkers, doctors, filmmakers, journalists and achievers including Khalid Anam, Omar Shahid Hamid, Awais Khan, Ali Khan, Muhammad Ali Bandial and others, was edited by Sabah Karim Khan.


The panel discussions highlighted various aspects of the book. The panelists underscored that various Pakistani writers especially those living abroad have strong feelings and deep affection for Pakistan.

The book expresses that Pakistan-home to over 240 million people, 70-80 languages and fascinating natural diversity cannot be reduced to a breaking news ticker or news headline.
Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi thanked the participants for attending the event.

He paid rich tribute to the panelists for their contributions in compiling a worth-reading book. He said that the book opens a window to the backstage, where one can discover stories of love, attachments and courage.

He lauded the efforts of the Pakistani writers and motivated the community members to upsurge their attachment, affection and sense of belonging to Pakistan.
The Ambassador encouraged Pakistani writers and publishers to participate in various Books exhibitions in the UAE including the ongoing Abu Dhabi Book Festival to promote soft image of Pakistan through art and literature.

