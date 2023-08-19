Open Menu

Book "Nelson Mandela On Kashmir" Written By Salman Khan Launched In South Africa

Sumaira FH Published August 19, 2023 | 09:17 PM

The launching ceremony of the book "Nelson Mandela on Kashmir" written by Salman Khan, the Chairman of Kashmiri Action Group based in South Africa, was held on Saturday in Rivonia, South Africa

The book covered the causes and consequences of the occupation of Jammu and Kashmir and the Kashmiris' demand for the right to self-determination.

This research-based book is a must-read for anyone who wants to have a balanced view of the Kashmir dispute.

This book accurately portrays the Kashmir conflict from an African perspective. The event was held at the " Lilies Leaf Museum" in Rivonia, South Africa, in which important local personalities from various walks of life, apart from Kashmiris and Pakistanis living in South Africa, participated.

The event was broadcasted on all social media platforms in the United Kingdom and in Pakistan.

Salman Khan on the occasion speaking to the media said that the Modi-led Indian regime was using every cheap tactic to suppress the ongoing Kashmir freedom movement. He said that on August 5, 2019, the Modi regime repealed the Kashmiris' special status and imposed a military siege in the territory to change the Muslim-majority status of Jammu and Kashmir into a minority.

He told the media that Indian troops were killing innocent Kashmiris on a daily basis in the occupied territory and urged the United Nations and other international human rights organizations to help stop Indian brutalities in Kashmir and settle the long-pending dispute according to the resolutions of the world body and aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

Salman Khan further said that Kashmir was a core issue and without its amicable settlement, peace in the region was impossible.

