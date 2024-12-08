Book Of Xi Jinping's Discourses On Upholding, Improving People's Congress System Published
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 08, 2024 | 09:40 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2024) A compilation of discourses by Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, on upholding and improving the system of people's congresses has been published by the Central Party Literature Press and is available nationwide.
Compiled by the Institute of Party History and Literature of the CPC Central Committee, the book features a collection of 37 important works by Xi expounding on the theme between December 2012 and October 2024. Some of these works are made public for the first time.
Since the 18th National Congress of the CPC in 2012, the CPC Central Committee with Xi Jinping at its core has comprehensively strengthened the Party's leadership over the work of people's congresses and vigorously promoted whole-process people's democracy, CGTN reported.
Xi has integrated the basic tenets of Marxism with China's specific realities and fine traditional culture, systematically summarized the practical experience of the CPC in strengthening socialist democracy, continuously advanced theoretical and practical innovations of the system of people's congresses, and put forward a series of new thinking, new ideas and new requirements, thus providing the fundamental guidance for upholding, improving and running well the system of people's congresses.
APP/asg
Recent Stories
Javed Masud Former Chief Excutive of Pakistan Credit Rating Agency (PACRA) Passe ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 December 2024
Melbourne Stars Relaunch Pakistan Supporters Bay for BBL 14
All three Khans of Bollywood ready to work in a film
PIA to start flight operations for Europe from Jan 10
Security forces eliminate 22 militants, six soldiers embrace martyrdom in KP ope ..
JUI-F announces Israel Murdabad conference
ICC Champions Trophy 2025 meeting once again postponed
Non-bailable arrest warrants issued for Rana Sanaullah
PM felicitates nation on weekly inflation rate dropping further to 3.5pc
Punjab CM to launch Karobar Card scheme to promote small businesses
More Stories From World
-
China closely follows situation in Syria: Chinese Foreign Ministry4 minutes ago
-
Verstappen penalised after Piastri collision in Abu Dhabi3 hours ago
-
Turkey offers to help 'guarantee security' in Syria3 hours ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A table3 hours ago
-
Chief of Kurdish-led Syria force hails 'historic' fall of Assad3 hours ago
-
Syrians tour Assad's looted Damascus home: AFP3 hours ago
-
Sudan rescuers say 28 killed in shelling of Khartoum fuel station3 hours ago
-
Ingebrigtsen wins third European cross-country title3 hours ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A results3 hours ago
-
Qatar foreign ministry says Syria must not descend 'into chaos'3 hours ago
-
Assad fall 'positive', 'long-awaited': EU's Kallas3 hours ago
-
Zelensky says Kyiv wants 'enduring' peace to protect it from Russia3 hours ago