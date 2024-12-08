Open Menu

Book Of Xi Jinping's Discourses On Upholding, Improving People's Congress System Published

Published December 08, 2024 | 09:40 PM

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2024) A compilation of discourses by Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, on upholding and improving the system of people's congresses has been published by the Central Party Literature Press and is available nationwide.

Compiled by the Institute of Party History and Literature of the CPC Central Committee, the book features a collection of 37 important works by Xi expounding on the theme between December 2012 and October 2024. Some of these works are made public for the first time.

Since the 18th National Congress of the CPC in 2012, the CPC Central Committee with Xi Jinping at its core has comprehensively strengthened the Party's leadership over the work of people's congresses and vigorously promoted whole-process people's democracy, CGTN reported.

Xi has integrated the basic tenets of Marxism with China's specific realities and fine traditional culture, systematically summarized the practical experience of the CPC in strengthening socialist democracy, continuously advanced theoretical and practical innovations of the system of people's congresses, and put forward a series of new thinking, new ideas and new requirements, thus providing the fundamental guidance for upholding, improving and running well the system of people's congresses.

