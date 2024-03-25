Open Menu

Book Of Xi's Discourses On Financial Work Published

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 25, 2024 | 11:20 AM

Book of Xi's discourses on financial work published

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2024) A compilation of excerpts from discourses on China's financial sector by Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, has been published by the Central Party Literature Press.

Since the 18th National Congress of the CPC in 2012, the CPC Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at its core has strengthened overall leadership and planning of financial work from a strategic perspective, making new major achievements in the development of the country's financial sector.

Xi has made a series of significant discourses on major theoretical and practical issues concerning the development of the sector.

These discourses raised the Party's understanding of the essentials and development trajectory of financial work to a new height.

Xi's discourses are pivotal to fostering a financial sector with Chinese characteristics in a new era, promoting high-quality financial development, and accelerating the growth of a robust financial sector.

Compiled by the Institute of Party History and Literature of the CPC Central Committee, the book brings together 324 relevant passages in 10 categories, excerpted from over 120 important spoken and written works Xi made between November 2012 and February 2024. Some have been made public for the first time in this compilation.

Related Topics

China February November Congress From Xi Jinping

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 March 2024

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 March 2024

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 March 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 March 2024

1 day ago
 Sindh University celebrates Pakistan Resolution Da ..

Sindh University celebrates Pakistan Resolution Day

2 days ago
 District administrations slaps Rs55,500 fine on 27 ..

District administrations slaps Rs55,500 fine on 27 traders

2 days ago
Fatal traffic accidents claim lives, several injur ..

Fatal traffic accidents claim lives, several injured in Bahawalnagar

2 days ago
 Minister pays visit to Ramazan Sasta Bazaar

Minister pays visit to Ramazan Sasta Bazaar

2 days ago
 Pakistan Day observed in Karachi with national ent ..

Pakistan Day observed in Karachi with national enthusiasm

2 days ago
 Begum Nusrat Bhutto birthday celebrates: Khuhro

Begum Nusrat Bhutto birthday celebrates: Khuhro

2 days ago
 Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhut ..

Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari condemns terrorism ..

2 days ago
 SSP Hub pays tribute to martyrs of security force ..

SSP Hub pays tribute to martyrs of security force on Pakistan Day

2 days ago

More Stories From World