Book Of Xi's Discourses On Financial Work Published
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 25, 2024 | 11:20 AM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2024) A compilation of excerpts from discourses on China's financial sector by Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, has been published by the Central Party Literature Press.
Since the 18th National Congress of the CPC in 2012, the CPC Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at its core has strengthened overall leadership and planning of financial work from a strategic perspective, making new major achievements in the development of the country's financial sector.
Xi has made a series of significant discourses on major theoretical and practical issues concerning the development of the sector.
These discourses raised the Party's understanding of the essentials and development trajectory of financial work to a new height.
Xi's discourses are pivotal to fostering a financial sector with Chinese characteristics in a new era, promoting high-quality financial development, and accelerating the growth of a robust financial sector.
Compiled by the Institute of Party History and Literature of the CPC Central Committee, the book brings together 324 relevant passages in 10 categories, excerpted from over 120 important spoken and written works Xi made between November 2012 and February 2024. Some have been made public for the first time in this compilation.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 March 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 March 2024
Sindh University celebrates Pakistan Resolution Day
District administrations slaps Rs55,500 fine on 27 traders
Fatal traffic accidents claim lives, several injured in Bahawalnagar
Minister pays visit to Ramazan Sasta Bazaar
Pakistan Day observed in Karachi with national enthusiasm
Begum Nusrat Bhutto birthday celebrates: Khuhro
Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari condemns terrorism ..
SSP Hub pays tribute to martyrs of security force on Pakistan Day
More Stories From World
-
Jaishankar's remarks over China's Zangnan disregard common sense, vicious attempt to win votes: Anal ..2 minutes ago
-
Tennis: ATP-WTA Miami Open results: collated21 minutes ago
-
N. Korea says Japan PM requested summit with Kim Jong Un22 minutes ago
-
Five dead, 1,000 homes destroyed in PNG earthquake: regional governor32 minutes ago
-
Pandemic accord talks at loggerheads as time ticks away1 hour ago
-
Dig deep: US bets on geothermal to become renewable powerhouse1 hour ago
-
Giannis leads Bucks over Thunder as 76ers beat Harden's Clippers1 hour ago
-
Macau horse racing enters its final furlong 'still in shock'1 hour ago
-
Kate Middleton conspiracies linger after cancer revelation1 hour ago
-
Pandemic accord: the key points2 hours ago
-
Senegal opposition candidate closing in on victory, ruling camp contests2 hours ago
-
UN Security Council to vote on new Gaza ceasefire resolution2 hours ago