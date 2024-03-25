(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2024) A compilation of excerpts from discourses on China's financial sector by Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, has been published by the Central Party Literature Press.

Since the 18th National Congress of the CPC in 2012, the CPC Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at its core has strengthened overall leadership and planning of financial work from a strategic perspective, making new major achievements in the development of the country's financial sector.

Xi has made a series of significant discourses on major theoretical and practical issues concerning the development of the sector.

These discourses raised the Party's understanding of the essentials and development trajectory of financial work to a new height.

Xi's discourses are pivotal to fostering a financial sector with Chinese characteristics in a new era, promoting high-quality financial development, and accelerating the growth of a robust financial sector.

Compiled by the Institute of Party History and Literature of the CPC Central Committee, the book brings together 324 relevant passages in 10 categories, excerpted from over 120 important spoken and written works Xi made between November 2012 and February 2024. Some have been made public for the first time in this compilation.