Book Of Xi's Discourses On Talent Work Published
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 22, 2024 | 02:20 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2024) A compilation of excerpts from discourses on China's talent work by Xi Jinping has been published by the Central Party Literature Press.
The discourses answer major theoretic and practical questions such as why does China need to build itself into a strong country in talent, what the goal means, and how to achieve it.
The discourses are significant to providing support and laying solid foundation for building China into a strong country and realizing the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation through Chinese modernization.
The excerpts were selected from over 110 reports, speeches, instructions or letters by Xi from December 2012 to March 2024. Some excerpts have been published for the first time.
Recent Stories
The success in the by-elections is a practical proof of the great love and trust ..
Formal welcome ceremony for Iranian President held in Islamabad
Earthquake jolts Balochistan's Khuzdar, adjoining areas
Iranian President Raisi arrives in Pakistan on three-day official visit
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 April 2024
FED increase on cigarette a must to check rising consumption
Pakistan set 179-run target for Kiwis in 3rd T20I match
Nida reaches 100-wicket milestone but West Indies snatch dramatic last-ball vict ..
Iranian President to arrive in Islamabad tomorrow
Ihsanullah's injury: PCB constitutes independent medical board
By-elections: Counting of votes for 21 National, provincial assemblies' seats c ..
More Stories From World
-
Eleven missing during rainstorm in China6 minutes ago
-
PSG crush Lyon to stand on brink of Ligue 1 title6 minutes ago
-
North Korea fires salvo of short-range ballistic missiles16 minutes ago
-
China says to strengthen Maldives ties after election16 minutes ago
-
US Secretary of State to visit China from April 2416 minutes ago
-
Turkish consumer confidence index up in April35 minutes ago
-
China calls swimmer doping reports 'fake news'35 minutes ago
-
Three dead, tens of thousands evacuated as storms strike south China35 minutes ago
-
Turkish documentary receives award at Russian film festival36 minutes ago
-
Indonesia court rejects presidential election challenges36 minutes ago
-
Poland 'ready' to host nuclear weapons: president56 minutes ago
-
China calls swimmer doping reports 'fake news'56 minutes ago