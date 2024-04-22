(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2024) A compilation of excerpts from discourses on China's talent work by Xi Jinping has been published by the Central Party Literature Press.

The discourses answer major theoretic and practical questions such as why does China need to build itself into a strong country in talent, what the goal means, and how to achieve it.

The discourses are significant to providing support and laying solid foundation for building China into a strong country and realizing the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation through Chinese modernization.

The excerpts were selected from over 110 reports, speeches, instructions or letters by Xi from December 2012 to March 2024. Some excerpts have been published for the first time.