Book On China's High-quality Econo0mic Development Published

Sumaira FH 55 seconds ago Fri 05th July 2019 | 05:10 PM

Book on China's high-quality econo0mic development published

A book on hot issues of China's high-quality economic development has been published by the People's Publishing House

BEIJING (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 5th Jul, 2019 ) :A book on hot issues of China's high-quality economic development has been published by the People's Publishing House.

Compiled by the economics department of the Party school of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, the book is expected to further promote the implementation of the spirit of central economic work conference held in 2018.

Its content includes new connotations of the strategic opportunity period, releasing new space for economic development and promoting the development of high-quality manufacturing. The book is now available at Xinhua Bookstore outlets across the country.

