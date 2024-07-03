Book Published To Introduce History Of Community For Chinese Nation
Muhammad Irfan Published July 03, 2024 | 05:30 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2024) A book has been published by the People's Publishing House to introduce the historical development of the community for the Chinese nation.
The book, "100 Facts on History and Culture of Community for the Chinese Nation," elaborates on the extensive exchanges and integration among various ethnic groups in China through 100 topics, the publisher said at a press conference in Beijing Tuesday.
It analyzes a historical trajectory of how the Chinese nation evolved from a traditional society to modernity and from diversity toward integrity, showing the inherent, inevitable and historical basis of the formation and development of the community for the Chinese nation, according to the publisher.
