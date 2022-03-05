Booking Says Has To Suspend Tourist Services In Russia Over More Difficulties For Business
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 05, 2022 | 02:20 AM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2022) Booking.com told Sputnik it had to suspend tourist services in Russia over the increasing difficulties for doing business in the country.
"As a Dutch company, Booking.com has to suspend tourist services in Russia over the increasing difficulties for doing business in the country," a spokesperson for the company said on late Friday.