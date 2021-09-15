Booking.com Challenges $17.5Mln Fine Slapped by Russian Antitrust Watchdog

The Moscow Arbitration Court registered the application of Booking.com B.V. (Netherlands), demanding to declare illegal a fine of 1.3 billion rubles ($17.5 million) imposed on it by the Russian Federal Antimonopoly Service (FAS) for abusing its dominant position in the hotel aggregator market

According to the information in the filing of arbitration cases, Booking.com's application for challenging the decision was submitted to the court on September 13, but has not yet been accepted for consideration.