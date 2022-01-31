UrduPoint.com

Dutch-registered online service Booking.com is disappointed with the decision of a Russian court on imposition conditions on hotels, but will pay a fine of 1.3 billion rubles ($16.8 million) on time, the company told Sputnik

The Ninth Arbitration Court of Appeal upheld the legality of the decision of the Federal Antimonopoly Service (FAS) of Russia to impose a turnover fine of more than 1.3 billion rubles on hotel aggregator Booking.com B.V. for imposing conditions on the so-called price parity on hotels.

"We are disappointed with today's court decision and will pay the fine on time. At the same time, we plan to consider further possible legal actions for us," the company said.

