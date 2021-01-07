UrduPoint.com
Booklet Of Regulations On United Front Work Of CPC Published

BEIJING (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2021 ) :A booklet of the regulations on the united front work of the Communist Party of China (CPC) has been published by the People's Publishing House.

The booklet comprises the full text of the regulations issued by the CPC Central Committee, as well as official answers to questions from the press regarding the regulations.

The booklet is available at Xinhua Bookstore outlets across the country.

