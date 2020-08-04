(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2020) The Bookmate international e-book service has published the first Russian translation of Pulitzer-winning US journalist John Hersey's book, titled "Hiroshima," about the first and so far only atomic bombing in history that had left more than 100,000 people killed and scores of others subjected to poisonous radiation in Japan.

On August 6, 1945, the United States sent its Enola Gay warplane to drop an atomic bomb, dubbed Little Boy, on the thriving Japanese city of Hiroshima. Three days later, another US bomb was dropped on another Japanese city, Nagasaki. Both were destroyed and contaminated by radiation for decades. Close to 200,000 people were killed in total, while hundreds upon hundreds of thousands others across all of Japan have suffered radiation-caused health implications for generations.

In 1946, Hersey wrote an article with first-hand testimonies of six Hiroshima bombing survivors which was initially published by The New Yorker. The book version then sold more than 3 million copies and never got out of print.

In 1985, Hersey wrote another chapter to tell about the six survivors' lives after the bombing's immediate aftermath.

Select excerpts from the book were published in Russian by the Zvezda magazine in 1970, the year marking 25 years since the horrendous bombing.

The hard copy of the full Russian translation will become available on August 6, timed to the 75th year since Hiroshima bombing.