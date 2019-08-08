UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Books To Be Published To Clarify Truth Of Sino- U.S. Trade Frictions

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 08th August 2019 | 03:14 PM

Books to be published to clarify truth of Sino- U.S. trade frictions

A series of books will be published to elaborate on China's position in the Sino-U.S. trade frictions and clarify the truth, experts said at a book launch Monday

BEIJING (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 8th Aug, 2019 ) :A series of books will be published to elaborate on China's position in the Sino-U.S. trade frictions and clarify the truth, experts said at a book launch Monday.

"The U.S. move of exerting maximum pressure on China by announcing new tariffs violates the consensus reached during the G20 Osaka summit," said Wang Linggui, a researcher with the National Institute of International Strategy under the Chinese academy of Social Sciences, at the launch of the books on the studies of China-U.S. relations. The books will include "Ten Questions About China and America Relations." Experts at the book launch attributed the United States' wrong decisions on handling the bilateral economic and trade relations to the country's misconceptions of China.

The U.S. distortion of truth is sheer bullying and results from a mistaken understanding of China, Wang added.

"It is, therefore, necessary to clarify the truth and demonstrate to the world the real image of China," said Zhao Jianying, president of the China Social Sciences Press, noting that the Chinese academia should be based on the reality and truth to refute the U.

S. distortion.

While underlining China's developing-country identity, these books to be published will highlight China's resolution to open up wider and cooperate with other countries in building a community of shared future for humanity, said Qu Weixi, vice president of the Chinese Academy of International Trade and Economic Cooperation, an affiliate of the Ministry of Commerce.

The two countries should manage and control disputes properly and continue to strengthen bilateral cooperation with constructive methods to make the China-U.S. relations more coordinated, cooperative and stable, said Xu Jian, vice president of the China Institute of International Studies.

Related Topics

Resolution World China Jian Osaka United States Commerce From

Recent Stories

Ex-Garuda Indonesia boss arrested in major graft p ..

5 minutes ago

Punjab`s Citizen Feedback Monitoring Program Wins ..

36 minutes ago

Between 2006 and 2018; 67% fall in the proportion ..

36 minutes ago

Miftah Ismail, Imran ul Haq handed over to NAB on ..

5 minutes ago

Rough seas in Arabian Gulf

45 minutes ago

Complaint centers set up at bus terminals

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.