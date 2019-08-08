Books to be published to clarify truth of Sino- U.S. trade frictions

A series of books will be published to elaborate on China's position in the Sino-U.S. trade frictions and clarify the truth, experts said at a book launch Monday

BEIJING (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 8th Aug, 2019 ) :A series of books will be published to elaborate on China's position in the Sino-U.S. trade frictions and clarify the truth, experts said at a book launch Monday.

"The U.S. move of exerting maximum pressure on China by announcing new tariffs violates the consensus reached during the G20 Osaka summit," said Wang Linggui, a researcher with the National Institute of International Strategy under the Chinese academy of Social Sciences, at the launch of the books on the studies of China-U.S. relations. The books will include "Ten Questions About China and America Relations." Experts at the book launch attributed the United States' wrong decisions on handling the bilateral economic and trade relations to the country's misconceptions of China.

The U.S. distortion of truth is sheer bullying and results from a mistaken understanding of China, Wang added.

"It is, therefore, necessary to clarify the truth and demonstrate to the world the real image of China," said Zhao Jianying, president of the China Social Sciences Press, noting that the Chinese academia should be based on the reality and truth to refute the U.

S. distortion.

While underlining China's developing-country identity, these books to be published will highlight China's resolution to open up wider and cooperate with other countries in building a community of shared future for humanity, said Qu Weixi, vice president of the Chinese Academy of International Trade and Economic Cooperation, an affiliate of the Ministry of Commerce.

The two countries should manage and control disputes properly and continue to strengthen bilateral cooperation with constructive methods to make the China-U.S. relations more coordinated, cooperative and stable, said Xu Jian, vice president of the China Institute of International Studies.