UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Boom Or Bust: Hanoi Pollution Crises Expose Growth Risks

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 23rd October 2019 | 11:14 AM

Boom or bust: Hanoi pollution crises expose growth risks

A major mercury leak, tap water contamination, and "alarming" levels of haze: several pollution crises in Hanoi have sparked public fury and accusations that communist Vietnam is putting the economy ahead of the environment

Hanoi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2019 ):A major mercury leak, tap water contamination, and "alarming" levels of haze: several pollution crises in Hanoi have sparked public fury and accusations that communist Vietnam is putting the economy ahead of the environment.

Long tapped as an investors' paradise thanks to its low-cost labour and pro-business policies, rapidly industrialising Vietnam is one of Asia's fastest growing economies.

Buoyed by exports of cheaply made goods from Nike shoes to Samsung phones and H&M T-shirts, growth has hummed along at more than five percent for more than a decade.

But that has come at a cost, especially in major cities like Hanoi, the buzzing capital of more than eight million people -- and 13 industrial zones -- that has been rattled by a series of environmental disasters.

First came a lightbulb factory fire in August that saw a mercury leak and an official warning not to eat vegetables, chicken or fish from the area.

Then came a spate of bad air days that briefly landed Hanoi at the top of major polluted cities list by Swiss-based monitor AirVisual.

Now an estimated one million people are reeling from a contaminated tap water crisis after a brick factory was blamed for dumping oily sludge into a river that supplied several Hanoi neighbourhoods.

"The government is prioritising economic growth more than the environment," said Do Thanh Huyen, an associate at Dezan Shira & Associates, a business consultancy firm in Hanoi.

The water crisis -- and the government's slow response to it -- sparked a flurry of online protest from locals, many still relying on bottled water more than 10 days after the oil dump.

Residents reported pungent-smelling water coming out of taps and showerheads but it took authorities days to warn people not to drink or cook with it.

Local media reports it tested positive for styrene, an industrial chemical linked to some cancers.

Three people have been arrested in connection with the incident, but some lay blame with the government despite its promises to investigate.

"Authorities here lack transparency and professionalism, that's why we don't trust them," said office worker Ngo Kim Ngan, who sent her children out of her neighbourhood to bathe during the crisis.

Related Topics

Fire Protest Exports Business Water Oil Shira Hanoi Vietnam August Samsung Media From Government Top Asia (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million Labour

Recent Stories

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 23 October 2019

1 hour ago

Leading expert urges public to donate blood to sav ..

1 minute ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Indonesia's Jokowi taps election archrival for def ..

1 minute ago

Indonesia's Jokowi set to announce new cabinet

1 minute ago

Russian Military Police Begin Patrolling Northeast ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.