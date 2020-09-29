UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Boost For Vaccine Doses Planned For Poor As Virus Rages On

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 29th September 2020 | 07:38 PM

Boost for vaccine doses planned for poor as virus rages on

Up to 100 million additional doses of any eventual Covid-19 vaccines will be secured for delivery to poorer countries in 2021, health groups announced Tuesday, as the virus showed no sign of receding after claiming more than one million lives around the world

Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2020 ) :Up to 100 million additional doses of any eventual Covid-19 vaccines will be secured for delivery to poorer countries in 2021, health groups announced Tuesday, as the virus showed no sign of receding after claiming more than one million lives around the world.

The announcement doubles the number of doses already secured from the Serum Institute of India by the Gavi vaccine alliance and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, following an initial agreement last month.

The public-private health partnership stressed that the eventual total is "potentially several times" greater, and said the price would be capped at $3 per dose.

"No country, rich or poor, should be left at the back of the queue when it comes to Covid-19 vaccines; this collaboration brings us another step closer to achieving this goal," Gavi chief Seth Berkley said in a statement.

As nine vaccine candidates are in last-stage trials, the World Health Organization is stepping up efforts to provide faster and cheaper testing to poorer countries.

The WHO said Monday that some 120 million rapid tests for Covid-19 will be made available to low- and middle-income countries at $5 each under a $600 million scheme -- as long as funding can be secured.

The kits -- faster, cheaper and easier to administer than regular standard polymerase chain reaction (PCR) swab tests, but also less reliable -- will be rolled out across 133 countries in the next six months.

"This will enable the expansion of testing, particularly in hard-to-reach areas that do not have lab facilities or enough trained health workers to carry out PCR tests," WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a virtual press conference.

Experts have for months been calling for widespread adoption of this low-cost technology so that people can test themselves several times a week.

In the US, President Donald Trump said 150 million tests would be distributed that deliver results in 15 to 30 minutes.

Harvard epidemiologist Michael Mina said the testing drive "is terrific and is a great start".

But the amount being distributed by the US government was "simply not sufficient" and production should be multiplied ten- or 20-fold, he added.

Related Topics

India World Technology Poor Trump Alliance Price From Government Agreement Million

Recent Stories

Mansour bin Zayed inaugurates digital platform for ..

41 minutes ago

Ajman Ruler briefed on programmes and strategy of ..

56 minutes ago

Ras Al Khaimah Ruler issues Resolution restructuri ..

1 hour ago

World-class commentary panel to bring National T20 ..

1 hour ago

Food system transformation cannot be achieved with ..

3 minutes ago

Power shutdown notice in Faisalabad

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.