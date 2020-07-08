UrduPoint.com
Boosting Africa-Russia Ties to Have Stabilizing Role in Regional, Global Affairs - Lavrov

The further improvement of cooperation between Russia and African countries will continue to play its stabilizing role in regional and global issues, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2020) The further improvement of cooperation between Russia and African countries will continue to play its stabilizing role in regional and global issues, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday.

"We are convinced that further deepening our partnership on all fronts, in line with the Sochi declaration will continue to play an important stabilizing role in global and regional affairs," Lavrov said at the meeting with foreign ministers of the African Union troika, comprising the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Egypt and South Africa.

Lavrov recalled that the participants of the first-ever Russia-Africa summit, held in October, expressed their commitment to supporting international law for global stability.

"Our presidents and our prime ministers confirmed our intention to continue close cooperation in the interests of developing our partnership in all areas and in the interests of preventing conflicts in Africa based on the 'African solutions to African problems' principle," Lavrov argued.

The inaugural Russia-Africa Summit and Economic Forum was held in the Russian resort city of Sochi and gathered the heads of state and government from over 40 African nations. Eleven others were represented by their vice presidents, foreign ministers or ambassadors, in addition to over 6,000 delegates from 104 countries.

