Boosting Russia-China Cooperation to Strengthen Both Countries' Economies - Mishustin

SHANGHAI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd May, 2023) Boosting Russian-Chinese cooperation will strengthen the economies of both countries, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said.

"I am convinced that the deepening of Russian-Chinese interaction and the boosting of cooperation will also have a positive impact on strengthening the economies of both our countries," Mishustin said at a Russian-Chinese business forum.

He said Russia and China may bring their trade in 2023 to $200 billion.

"I am convinced that this year we will fulfill the task set by the heads of our states, to bring mutual trade to $200 billion," Mishustin said.

He said Russia is ready for new projects with China in the sphere of renewable energy sources and will continue to supply hydrocarbons.