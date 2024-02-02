Boosting US Investments In Pakistan Remains Govt 's Top Priority: Masood Khan
Sumaira FH Published February 02, 2024 | 01:20 PM
WASHINGTON, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2024) Pakistan's Ambassador to the US, Masood Khan, told Pakistani-American businessmen Thursday that the present government was facilitating and offering attractive incentives to financiers to invest in all areas of the country's economy.
“Promoting Pak-US bilateral trade and enhancing US investment in Pakistan is the foremost priority,” he said in the course of a virtual meeting with the leadership of California-based Pakistan American Chamber of Commerce (PACC), which is headed by its Chairman Waqar Ali Khan.
Other members of the Chamber -- Dr Sana Khan, Fawad Ismail, Zubair Rao, Maqsood Chaudhry, Dr Salahuddin and Mr Farrukh -- also took part in the meeting.
In addition, Pakistan's Consul General in Los Angeles, Asim Ali Khan, and Trade and Investment Counselor Quratulain Fatima were present.
In his remarks, Masood Khan said, "The newly established Special Investment Facilitation Council is taking practical steps to remove hurdles in the way of foreign investors undertaking profitable business ventures in Pakistan.” Masood Khan said.
Appreciating the role of PACC in promoting trade activities and connecting business communities of the two countries, the Ambassador underscored the need for greater collaboration between various chambers and trade organizations working across the United States to boost Pak-US trade and investment ties.
“By investing their resources back home, Pak-American investors would not only be reaping huge dividends but would also be contributing towards the socio-economic progress of their motherland,” the Ambassador said.
PACC Chairman Waqar Ali Khan briefed the Ambassador about various activities of the chamber, especially the successes achieved in promoting trade activities in the health, food and textile sectors.
He said that PACC was working closely with the Pakistani Consulate in Los Angeles to organize a single-country expo in Los Angeles in the near future.
Waqar Khan also suggested a sister-city partnership between Karachi and Los Angeles which, he said, would not only boost trade activities but facilitate the transfer of technology.
Dr. Sana Khan said that Pakistani radiologists and technicians were being trained to remotely operate and provide radiology services to the middle East, Europe and the United States.
Consul General Asim Ali Khan said that a detailed presentation had been made to the Los Angeles Chamber of Commerce on the Special Investment Facilitation Council and how the Council was facilitating businesses with innovative and business-friendly approach. The LA Chamber has over 1800 business entities attached to it.
Counselor Quratulain Fatima apprised the meeting about efforts to promote trade linkages and organise trade activities in collaboration with relevant trade bodies and organizations.
APP/ift
