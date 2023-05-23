MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd May, 2023) A border checkpoint in the town of Shebekino in Russia's Belgorod region came under mortar fire, there were no casualties and no damage, Vyacheslav Gladkov, the region's governor, said on Tuesday.

"Two mortar shells hit a border checkpoint in Shebekino, and an explosive device was dropped from a UAV at a road junction, there were no casualties or damage," Gladkov wrote on Telegram.