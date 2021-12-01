(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2021) Iranian border guards and the Taliban (under UN sanctions over terrorist activities) have clashed near the Afghan province of Nimruz over a misunderstanding involving Iranian farmers allegedly crossing over into Afghan territory, Iranian news agency Tasnim reported on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, Afghan agency Aamaj News reported Taliban militants seizing the Dost Mohammad checkpoint on the border with Iran in a clash with the Iranian border service. Tasnim later downplayed the reports, saying that the capture of an Iranian checkpoint was not true.

According to Tasnim, the incident was caused by several Iranian farmers crossing Iran's border barriers against smugglers. While the farmers did not actually illegally cross into Afghanistan, the Taliban perceived it as such and started shooting, with Iranian border guards returning fire.

The news outlet added that the clash had ended, and the Iranian side did not have any complaints about the incident.