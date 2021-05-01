UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Border Conflict With Kyrgyzstan Left 15 People Dead On Tajikistan's Side - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sat 01st May 2021 | 07:55 PM

Border Conflict With Kyrgyzstan Left 15 People Dead on Tajikistan's Side - Reports

A flare-up on the border between Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan has left 15 Tajiks dead, local media estimated

DUSHANBE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st May, 2021) A flare-up on the border between Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan has left 15 Tajiks dead, local media estimated.

They reportedly include eights civilians, six border guards and a special operations officer of the Tajik Interior Ministry.

Kyrgyzstan has reported 34 people dead and 173 wounded in the conflict over the long-contested border that erupted Thursday.

Related Topics

Dead Interior Ministry Tajikistan Kyrgyzstan Border Media

Recent Stories

UAE announces 1,712 new COVID-19 cases, 1,681 reco ..

12 minutes ago

SAU launches monthly online agriculture journal

2 minutes ago

Russian Foreign Minister Talks Border Row With Kyr ..

2 minutes ago

Gold prices decrease by Rs200 to Rs104,000 per tol ..

2 minutes ago

CS directs to stop unplanned work at Eidgah Herita ..

2 minutes ago

Farrukh Habib visits utility stores, checks qualit ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.