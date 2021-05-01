(@FahadShabbir)

DUSHANBE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st May, 2021) A flare-up on the border between Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan has left 15 Tajiks dead, local media estimated.

They reportedly include eights civilians, six border guards and a special operations officer of the Tajik Interior Ministry.

Kyrgyzstan has reported 34 people dead and 173 wounded in the conflict over the long-contested border that erupted Thursday.