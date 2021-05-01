Border Conflict With Kyrgyzstan Left 15 People Dead On Tajikistan's Side - Reports
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sat 01st May 2021 | 07:55 PM
A flare-up on the border between Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan has left 15 Tajiks dead, local media estimated
DUSHANBE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st May, 2021) A flare-up on the border between Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan has left 15 Tajiks dead, local media estimated.
They reportedly include eights civilians, six border guards and a special operations officer of the Tajik Interior Ministry.
Kyrgyzstan has reported 34 people dead and 173 wounded in the conflict over the long-contested border that erupted Thursday.