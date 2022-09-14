UrduPoint.com

Border Guards Engaged In Shootout On Kyrgyzstan-Tajikistan Border - Kyrgyz Border Service

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 14, 2022 | 09:30 AM

Border Guards Engaged in Shootout on Kyrgyzstan-Tajikistan Border - Kyrgyz Border Service

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2022) A shootout between border guards is taking place on the border of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan, the Kyrgyz border service of the State Committee for National Security told Sputnik.

"There was an incident with the use of weapons on the Kyrgyz-Tajik section of the state border," a spokesman said.

Related Topics

Tajikistan Kyrgyzstan Border

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 September 202 ..

7 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 14th Se ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 14th September 2022

12 minutes ago
 Two dead, 14 injured in Jordan building collapse

Two dead, 14 injured in Jordan building collapse

9 hours ago
 White House Confirms New Security Package for Ukra ..

White House Confirms New Security Package for Ukraine Will Be Announced in Comin ..

9 hours ago
 JI Karachi chief visits flood-affected areas

JI Karachi chief visits flood-affected areas

9 hours ago
 US 'Deeply Concerned' by Armenia-Azerbaijan Tensio ..

US 'Deeply Concerned' by Armenia-Azerbaijan Tensions, Actively Engaged With Both ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.