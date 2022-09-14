Border Guards Engaged in Shootout on Kyrgyzstan-Tajikistan Border - Kyrgyz Border Service

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2022) A shootout between border guards is taking place on the border of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan, the Kyrgyz border service of the State Committee for National Security told Sputnik.

"There was an incident with the use of weapons on the Kyrgyz-Tajik section of the state border," a spokesman said.