Border Guards in Asir foil attempt to smuggle 176 Kg of Khat

Abha, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2023) The land patrols of the Border Guards in Al-Rabwah, Asir region, have thwarted an attempt to smuggle 176 kilograms of Khat. Legal measures were taken, and the confiscated Khat was handed over to the relevant authorities.

