Border Guards In Asir Foil Attempt To Smuggle 176 Kg Of Khat

Muhammad Irfan Published December 30, 2023 | 09:30 AM

Abha, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2023) The land patrols of the Border Guards in Al-Rabwah, Asir region, have thwarted an attempt to smuggle 176 kilograms of Khat. Legal measures were taken, and the confiscated Khat was handed over to the relevant authorities.

Security authorities are urging all residents to report any suspicious activities related to drug trafficking or smuggling. Residents can call 911 from Makkah, Riyadh and the Eastern Region, or 999 from other areas within the Kingdom.

Alternatively, informants can contact the General Directorate of Narcotics Control (GDNC) by phone at 995 or via email at @gdnc.gov.sa. All reports are handled with full confidentiality.

