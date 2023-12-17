Open Menu

Border Guards In Jazan Thwart Attempt To Smuggle 80 Kg Of Khat

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 17, 2023 | 12:00 PM

Jazan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2023) The Border Guards' land patrols in Al-Ardah sector of the Jazan Region have intercepted the smuggling of 80 kilograms of Khat. Subsequently, after completing the required legal procedures, the confiscated items have been handed over to the relevant authorities.

The security authorities call upon citizens and residents to report information available about any activities related to drug smuggling or selling to the General Directorate of Narcotics Control by calling the numbers 911 for Makkah, Riyadh, and the Eastern Region, and 999 for the rest of the regions, or by email at [email protected]. All calls are treated confidentially.

