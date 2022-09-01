UrduPoint.com

Border Patrol Says 100 Migrants Mostly From Asia, Africa Apprehended On US Southern Border

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 01, 2022 | 04:30 AM

Border Patrol Says 100 Migrants Mostly From Asia, Africa Apprehended on US Southern Border

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2022) Border Patrol agents have apprehended 100 migrants illegally crossing into the United States who were mostly from Asia and Africa, the US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) said.

"San Diego Sector Border Patrol agents from the Imperial Beach Station apprehended a group of 100 migrants Tuesday morning consisting of citizens from Africa, Asia and South America," the CBP said in a press release on Wednesday.

The group comprised of mostly non-Spanish speaking migrants, requiring Border Patrol agents to seek translation support from outside the agency, the release said.

CBP explained that 37 migrants were from Somalia, 17 from India, eight from Cameroon, seven from Senegal, seven from Mauritania, six from Afghanistan, six from Ethiopia, four from Pakistan, three from Burkina Faso and one from Guinea.

The migrants from South America included three from Brazil and one from Tobago, the release said.

Well over 2 million migrants have entered the United States illegally via the US southern border since October, breaking last year's record set under the Biden administration's watch. The influx has severely strained local, state and Federal resources trying to handle the situation.

