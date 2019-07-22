UrduPoint.com
Border Province Yunnan Sees 11 Pct Growth In Trade With B&R Countries In H1

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 22nd July 2019 | 04:53 PM

Border province Yunnan sees 11 pct growth in trade with B&R countries in H1

Southwest China's Yunnan Province's trade with countries along the Belt and Road grew by 11.1 percent year on year to 75.6 billion yuan (10.99 billion U.S. dollars) in the first half of this year

Kunming, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 22nd Jul, 2019 ) :Southwest China's Yunnan Province's trade with countries along the Belt and Road grew by 11.1 percent year on year to 75.6 billion Yuan (10.99 billion U.S. Dollars) in the first half of this year.

The customs of Kunming, capital of Yunnan, said the trade volume with B&R countries accounted for 72 percent of the province's total import and export trade volume.

The province's export volume to B&R countries reached nearly 27.6 billion yuan, up 14.7 percent year on year, and the import volume grew to 48 billion yuan, with an increase of 9.

1 percent over the same period last year.

Statistics showed the province's trade volume with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations member states totaled 53.3 billion yuan, up 15.2 percent year on year.

Yunnan's trade volume with Latin America also saw growth during the period to 9.27 billion yuan.

Yunnan's foreign trade totaled 104.94 billion yuan from January to June, an increase of 12.6 percent over the same period last year.

