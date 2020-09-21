Border Talks Between Indian, Chinese Corps Commanders Start in Moldo

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2020) Another round of border talks between high-level military officials from China and India have begun in Moldo on the Chinese side of the Line of Actual Control, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Monday.

New Delhi's delegation is being led by Lt. Gen. Harinder Singh, the commander of the Indian army's 14th corps, while Beijing is represented by Maj. Gen. Lin Liu of China's People's Liberation Army group in the South Xinjiang Military Region, according to the NDTV broadcaster. A joint secretary from the Indian External Affairs Ministry is said to be present as well.

Border conflicts are a permanent fixture of India-China relations, as the countries do not have a marked border but rather the Line of Actual Control, created after the 1962 war between the nations.

However, the tensions became more strained as a result of skirmishes between the countries' border forces starting in May.

In order to normalize the situation, the commanders of the regional forces, as well as diplomats from both sides, conducted a series of negotiations. Nevertheless, tensions persist.

The Chinese and Indian foreign ministers met in Moscow on the sidelines the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit earlier in the month, agreeing on peaceful settlement of the issue and promising to maintain peace in border areas.